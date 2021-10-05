Liverpool have scored for fun in the current campaign but for goals, they rely heavily on Salah and Mane, in particular the Egyptian, and the Reds lack a natural No.9 in their squad.

Jurgen Klopp needs a clinical finisher and reports last month have suggested that the Merseysiders made contact with Raiola to inquire about signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund (90min).

Now, a former Anfield star in the form of John Arne Riise has backed the club to sign the 21-year-old center forward ahead of Manchester City or else the Sky Blues could become unbeatable. The retired Norwegian international told Goal.com:

“Obviously I would love to have him (Haaland) at Liverpool, because he’s an unbelievable player,. He’s in great form, and I think he would suit [Jurgen] Klopp’s style of football. I also think he would love Liverpool as a club. But if City got him, wow! You talk about unbeatable teams, then that would be close!”

“Whoever gets Haaland, whether it’s next season or whatever, is going to be an unbelievably strong team for many years to come. I don’t know if Liverpool have the chance to sign him, but if they do then please do, because that would be unbelievable for the club – or for any club that signs him”

In the past couple of seasons, the former Salzburg striker has been one of the best goal-scorers in the game. He used to score for fun for the Austrian side and since moving to the German Bundesliga, the Norwegian has netted 68 goals in 67 appearances for BvB.

At Anfield, no center forward has managed to score 20+ goals in the Premier League since the likes of Suarez and Sturridge achieved the feat in the 2013-14 campaign.

Erling Haaland, who earns £130,000-a-week (The Mail), is wanted by the best of clubs in the continent. In your view, can Liverpool afford to get his signing done?