Liverpool reinforced their central defense in the summer transfer window by hiring the services of French starlet, Ibrahima Konate from German side RB Leipzig.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds are leading the race to secure the signing of another center back.

According to The Daily Mail, Liverpool are favorites to sign Senegalese international and Olympiacos star Papa Abou Cisse, who is also wanted by the likes of Merseyside rivals Everton and Arsenal.

The British news source have mentioned that the Anfield club are the most intent on securing the signing og the 26-year-old African star, who has won the league and the cup with the Greek giants. Sadio Mane’s team-matre has already made 4 appearances for the senior national side and scored 1 goal.

In the current campaign, so far, he has made 13 appearances in all competitions and helped Olympiacos keep 7 clean sheets. Moreover, he has netted 2 goals as well.

Liverpool’s central defense

At the moment, Jurgen Klopp has got more than a few quality central defenders in the squad. This term, record signing Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip have mainly started.

On the other hand, the Reds also have Joe Gomez and new signing Ibrahima Konate in the back-up. Not to forget, last season’s hero, Nat Phillips is available as well.

In such a scenario, it will be fair to say that Liverpool really do not need to invest further in order to improve their center-back positions. Instead, to strengthen the defense the Reds should lure someone good enough to cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold in the RB role because Milner is not the answer.

In your view, who should Klopp sign to reinforce the back-line?