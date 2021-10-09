Liverpool are consistently linked with Serbian international Dusan Vlahovic but will they be able to secure his signing? Only time will tell.

Few days back, Corriere dello Sport reported that the Reds could move in and make an offer to hire the services of the striker, who is going to cost at least 75 million euros (£64million). The latest reports suggest that the Merseysiders are stepping up to sign the center forward.

The famous Italian media outlet (CdS – press image provided below) have mentioned that Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are increasingly interested in signing the 21-year-old player as they absolutely need to strengthen their pool of quality out and out center forwards.

It is stated that previously, the German manager moved in to lure Federico Chiesa from the Viola but was turned down and the player is now playing on loan for Juventus. Now, the Anfield club are focusing on Vlahovic and remain attentive to his situation in Italy.

In the last campaign, the Serie A side only managed to find the net 47 times and 21 goals were netted by none other than Vlahovic. So, he netted almost 45 percent of the total league goals in the 2020-21 season and without his contributions, Fiorentina would have been relegated.

This season, the ex-Partizan player has scored 4 goals in 7 league appearances, on the other hand, he netted a brace in the opening Coppa Italia fixture vs Cosenza.

CdS claim that the striker’s contract will expire in 2023 and for now, he is not really thinking about the future. Instead, he is focused on performing for the national side and for Fiorentina.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming months and will keep you updated.