Liverpool have been interested in signing French international Ousmane Dembele for a very long time and the Barcelona star is once again on their radar.

Few years ago, Jurgen Klopp wanted to bring the Les Bleus playmaker to Anfield but he snubbed the German coach and decided to move to his former club, Borussia Dortmund (FFT).

As per the latest reports going on in the media, Liverpool are preparing a move to finally sign the 24-year-old winger from the Catalan giants.

According to an exclusive story covered by TEAMtalk, the Reds are lining up a January offer to secure an agreement with the ex Rennes attacker, whose current contract with the La Liga giants will expire at the end of 2021-2022 season.

The news source have mentioned that Klopp is a huge admirer of the versatile playmaker, who can be deployed anywhere in the attacking third. The Kaiser is hoping that the Anfield club would be able to strike a deal to lure the player on a bosman next summer.

Dembele was a top-class performer in Germany with Borussia Dortmund but since moving to Spain, he has missed majority of the games due to consistent fitness concerns. Even now, he is out with an injury and has not managed to feature in a single game this season.

At Anfield, Liverpool have world-class wingers in the form of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah but the African duo will turn 30 next year and sooner rather than later, the Reds would need to find long-term replacements.

Dembele, who earns (Marca) around 12 million euros a year i.e £196,000 a week, has the quality to improve our attack that lacks depth, however, his injury record is very poor and the Premier League could be extremely tough for him.

In your view, should Liverpool move in to finally sign the World Cup winning playmaker?