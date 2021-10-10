Another day, another report linking Liverpool with an in-form and in-demand player, Dusan Vlahovic, whose future with Fiorentina is uncertain.

Yesterday, we covered a report (via Corriere dello Sport) stating that the Reds are increasingly interested in luring the Serbian center forward, who is valued at £64m by the Viola.

The latest story on the subject has been covered today by Tutto Sport (front page image provided below). They claim that Liverpool have been in contact and made investigations to hire the services of the talented 21-year-old striker.

Vlahovic is massively in-demand and the famous Italian media outlet have reported that reigning PL champions, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, who have new wealthy owners, are interested in luring the youngster.

It is stated that Fiorentina are hoping to agree a new deal with their prized asset (the current deal expires in June 2023) and if that does not happen then the owner would like to sell him abroad. The final decision will be made by the striker and he is intrigued by the interest of Italian giants, Juventus.

This season, so far, the 11-capped international, who netted the winner for Serbia against Luxembourg in the WC qualification game last night, has directly contributed in 7 goals in 8 appearances for the Serie A club.

Liverpool do have quality forwards in the form of Jota and Firmino but the duo have not been clinical in front of goal. Jurgen Klopp needs a natural No.9 to reinforce his strike force.

Should the German manager spend £64m to sign Vlahovic?