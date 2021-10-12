Liverpool ready operation to secure £200,000-a-week star signing – Report

Liverpool continue to be linked with FC Barcelona star, Ousmane Dembele, but will they be able to secure his signing? We shall see.

At the weekend, TEAMtalk exclusively reported that the Reds are interested in hiring the services of the £200,000-a-week, who could be available for free next summer if he does not extend his stay with the Spanish side.

More recently, renowned media outlet, Mundo Deportivo (press image provided below), have also covered a story on the subject and stated that Liverpool already readying an operation in the winter window to lure the French international.

The Spanish news source have mentioned that Jurgen Klopp is in love with the Les Bleus playmaker, who can agree a pre-contract in January to move to Anfield on a free transfer next summer.

However, MD claim that as per their information, the Merseysiders are not the only side pushing to sign the former Borussia Dortmund attacking player. The likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are also chasing Dembele.

The fact that several top European clubs are after the 24-year-old playmaker, even though he has mostly been on the treatment table in the past few seasons, indicates that he is a quality talent.

Since moving to the Catalan giants, the ex Bundesliga man has not spent a single season without getting injured (Transfermarkt). In the current campaign, the World champion is yet to make an appearance but the good news is that he has returned to training (The Athletic).

Liverpool suffered because of several injury concerns last season and they should not be signing an injury prone player. Would your welcome Dembele if he joins on a Bosman?