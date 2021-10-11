Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker, Adama Traore, has been linked with Liverpool for a long time, and once again, his name is in the lime light.

Last year, the Merseysiders moved in to hire his services but the major stumbling block proved to be his £60million price tag. The Reds were reportedly interested in signing him this summer as well but in the end the player stayed put at the Molineux (Mirror Sport).

News – Liverpool prepare move to finally sign £196,000 a week playmaker – Report

As per the latest reports going on in the media, the Spanish international, who is wanted by Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, is willing to agree a move to Liverpool.

According to El Nacional, the German manager has followed the former Barcelona winger for some time and knows that he would perfectly fit the counter-attacking system. The Catalan source have mentioned that Traore would not reject the chance to move to the 6-time European Champions.

It is stated that contacts between Wolves and Liverpool have increased lately and the 25-year-old could end up securing a move to the Premier League giants.

Traore was brilliant in the 2019-20 campaign for the West Midlands side under the management of current Spurs boss, Nuno Espirito Santo. He was praised by Klopp and Guardiola, the latter suffered a double defeat vs Wolves and in both the contests, the Spaniard was MOTM.

However, in the last campaign, the ex-Middlesbrough attacker was out of form. Even in the end current campaign, the 8-capped international is struggling. He is one of the fastest players in the game and dribbles well but the main problem is his poor finishing. He is yet to score for Wolves this term (9 appearances).

At Anfield, Klopp does not have depth in the wide attacking positions and it must be remembered that Salah and Mane would leave for the AFCON in the winter.

In such a scenario, should Liverpool move in to finally sign £50million-rated Adama Traore (The Atheltic).