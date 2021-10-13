Liverpool sold Philippe Coutinho in the winter window of 2018 and since then, Jurgen Klopp has not signed any direct replacement for the Brazilian international.

The Reds do not have a natural central attacking midfielder in their squad and reports suggest that they are linked with Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are looking to reinforce their attack keeping in view that the star players are nearing the age of 30 and they could move to sign the Portuguese international in January.

The 21-year-old playmaker, who has already made 18 appearances for the senior national side can be deployed anywhere in the attacking midfield but naturally, he likes to play in the hole behind the main center forward.

Back in 2019, the Rojiblancos broke and paid club record fee to sign Joao Felix from Benfica but now, the player finds himself in a complex situation. Last season, he only managed to start 14 games in the La Liga under the management of Diego Simeone.

As far as this season is concerned, so far, the youngster, who earns around £255,000-a-week (BBC), has only managed to start a single game in the league and the same is the situation in the UEFA Champions League.

The Spanish media source have claimed that ideally, the Colchoneros would allow Felix to leave on loan without an option to buy. It is claimed that the reigning champions would be willing to accept an option to buy only if the offer is greater than the 120 million euros they paid to lure the playmaker.

Liverpool’s main route of creativity are their wide positions where the likes of Salah, Mane, Trent and Robbo like to wreak havoc. However, through the center, they are unable to create many chances.

In such a situation, do you think the Reds should move to sign Joao Felix in January?