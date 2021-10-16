Ousmane Dembele’s future at Barcelona has been up in the air for some time and the Catalan giants are trying hard to agree a new deal with the 24-year-old playmaker.

A week back, TEAMtalk reported that Liverpool are preparing a move to hire the services of the former Borussia Dortmund attacker when his contract will expire in the summer of 2022.

News – Liverpool told £50.7million would get signing done – Report

The latest reports going on in the media suggest that the representative of the attacker has offered his client to Liverpool and other Premier League sides.

According to a story covered by Mundo Deportivo today (press image provided below), the French international continues to delay the renewal and the Catalan giants are thinking about replacing him if he does not put pen to paper.

The famous Spanish outlet have claimed that the La Liga club value the qualities of Dembele but in four years, he has spent a lot of time on the treatment table. Therefore, they have offered him a new deal that will expire in 2025 but the player would be required to take a pay cut.

In such a situation, it is stated that his agent is not focusing on negotiating with Barcelona and instead, he has offered the World Cup winning star, to Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea.

The 27-capped international, who earns around £195,000 a week (Marca), has not played a single game in the current campaign and MD claim that if he does not extend his stay then Barca could move to sign Raheem Sterling, who is unhappy at Manchester City.

Liverpool do have to improve the depth of their offense, especially the wide attacking positions and Ousmane Dembele has the quality to strengthen the side.

The Frenchman was a superstar with Dortmund but unfortunately, he has been highly injury-prone (Transfermarkt) since 2017 and in my view, the Reds should look elsewhere to reinforce the attack. What do you think?