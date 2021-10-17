Liverpool ripped Watford apart away from home yesterday and once again, Egyptian international, Mohamed Salah was sensational and scored a sublime solo goal.

The African star is arguably the best player in the world right now and he clearly deserves to be one of the highest paid stars in the league.

At the moment, the former Roma star is earning around £200,000-a-week (The Mail) with the Reds and the current deal will expire in the summer of 2023. There is no doubt that the Anfield club must do whatever it takes to extend Salah’s stay at the club.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Merseysiders are prepared to secure a mammoth new deal with their prized asset. According to journalist, Ekrem Konur, Liverpool are ready to agree terms that will make the 29-year-old earn £350,000-a-week, £63.7million until 2025.

Performance and Stats

Salah has broken several Premier League and club records since moving to Anfield in the summer of 2017 and he has consistently been brilliant under the management of German coach Jurgen Klopp.

Last season, despite a campaign in which we did not win any trophy, the playmaker was able to score 31 goals, 22 in the Premier League. Without his strikes, we would not have qualified for the Champions League.

This season, the 71-capped international has already found the net 10 times in as many appearances and has also provided 4 assists. He has scored in the last eight games in all competitions and in the last six games in the Premier League.

In your view, should Liverpool agree a deal worth £350,000-a-week to make Mohamed Salah the highest-paid player in the history of the club?