Liverpool have ample quality and depth as far as the midfield department is concerned but they have rarely been able to start the best trio due to consistent injury concerns.

Georginio Wijnaldum was their fittest player under Jurgen Klopp but the Netherlands international left the Reds on a bosman to join Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Merseysiders are looking to improve things in the center of the park and a talented French international is on their radar.

According to Marca (via Sport), Liverpool are interested in signing Monaco starlet, Aurelien Tchouameni, who is a wanted player in the market with other Premier League sides like Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United after him.

In the summer transfer window, renowned football journalist, Duncan Castles, claimed that the 21-year-old was valued at around 40 million euros. However, now, the Spanish news source have mentioned that it would take an offer of 60 million euros (£50.7million) to get his signing done.

Tchouameni is an energetic midfielder, who can effectively play in the central/defensive midfield. The youngster has netted 2 goals in all competitions thus far in the current campaign for a struggling Monaco side but he was absolutely brilliant in helping France win the UEFA Nations League.

Liverpool have the likes of Milner, Henderson, Fabinho, Keita, Jones, Ox, Thiago and Elliott in the midfield department. Millie and Hendo are veterans, Keita, Thiago and Ox have been highly injury prone, Elliott is out for the long term after undergoing surgery on his ankle and even Jones is injured for tomorrow’s fixture.

So, things do need to be improved and Klopp needs someone to replace Wijnaldum. In such a scenario, should the German manager splash the cash and lure £50.7million-rated Aurelien Tchouameni?