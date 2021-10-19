Liverpool have been interested in Serbian international and Lazio star, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for quite some time and the latest reports going on in the media are interesting.

Back in June, Il Messaggero reported that the midfielder’s agent could bring in a massive offer from Liverpool, however, that did not happen. Similarly, in July, Calcio Mercato reported that the Reds were preparing a big move for the 26-year-old but in the end, the player stayed with the Italian club.

Recently, Calcio Mercato have reported that Liverpool are planning to hire the services of the versatile midfielder from the Biancocelesti and Serie A giants Juventus are also interested in securing his signature.

The famous Italian news source have mentioned that like in the summer, the Anfield club have been made aware that Milinkovic-Savic is valued at 80 million euros (£67.6million) and a sensational offer would be required if they are to finally get his signing done.

The 26-capped international is a versatile talent, he can effectively play as a deep-lying playmaker and also as a creative midfielder. Last season, he scored 8 goals and provided 10 assists in the Serie A. As far as this campaign is concerned, so far, in 7 league starts, he has directly contributed in 5 goals (3 goals and 2 assists).

In the last league game vs champions Inter Milan, the former Genk man was fantastic in the center of the park and found the net as Lazio won the contest 3-1.

At Anfield, Jurgen Klopp has got more than a few midfielders but he clearly lacks creativity. Last term, Georginio Wijnaldum, who now plays for PSG, was the leading goalscoring midfielder for the Reds in the Premier League and he only scored 2 goals.

Liverpool have not replaced the Dutchman as yet and they really need to find a creative midfielder who would be able to regularly score and create goals.

In such a scenario, do you think Klopp should spend £67.6million to finally sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic?