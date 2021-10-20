Liverpool should soon advance to sign £33.7million player – Report

Liverpool have been linked with German international and RB Salzburg striker, Karim Adeyemi, for some time and the latest reports suggest that the Reds could move to hire his services.

According to Salzburger Nachrichten, Liverpool should soon advance to sign the Kaiser, who has been in top for the Austrian club in the current campaign.

The Austrian news source have mentioned that apart from the Merseysiders, now Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich have also entered the competition to secure the signature of the 19-year-old center forward.

More recently, ORF have also reported that Liverpool are interested in luring the teenage sensation, who are also wanted by Borussia Dortmund. It is stated that Adeyemi, whose current deal with Salzburg will expire in 2024, could cost around (max) 40 million euros (£33.7million).

In the current campaign, the youngster has so far featured in 16 games under the management of Matthias Jaissle and directly contributed in 13 goals (11 goals and 2 assists). He made his debut for the senior national side last month and scored against Armenia.

In the latest World Cup qualification fixture, he provided an assist against North Macedonia in the victory that booked Germany’s place in Qatar 2022.

Jurgen Klopp does not have a natural, out and out, center forward in the squad. Firmino and Jota mainly play in the False No.9 position and Origi has mostly played on the flanks under the management of the German coach Therefore, the strike-force must be reinforced.

Do you think Liverpool should spend £33.7million to sign Karim Adeyemi?