4-3-3: Liverpool strongest possible starting lineup vs Atletico Madrid

Liverpool have never been able to beat Atletico Madrid in the Champions League and would like to register their first victory over the Rojiblancos.

In 2007-08 season, the group games ended without any winner and in the 2019-20 campaign, the Colchoneros won both home and away to knock the then champions out of the competition (R16).

The only time we were able to beat the Spanish side in Europe was at Anfield in the Europa League semi final tie (2010). Even then, the Merseysiders lost the contest on away goals. Can, Liverpool get their first ever win (European Cup over the reigning La Liga champions? We shall see.

As far as the team news is concerned, we can expect at least two changes in the starting XI that featured in the 5-0 victory over Watford at the weekend. It must be remembered that Klopp’s men will collide against arch rivals Manchester United next Sunday.

Brazilian duo of Alisson Becker and Fabinho are traveling directly to Madrid in order to take part in the game. The Samba shot stopper was badly missed when Atletico beat us last time. The 29-year-old should replace young Kelleher to start in the goal.

The backline did not have much to do vs the Hornets, so, it is likely that the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson would start again.

Fabinho should return to start as the main holding midfield star and the South American would probably replace veteran James Milner. In front of the former Monaco man, Captain Jordan Henderson and Guinean international Naby Keita could feature in the center of the park.

Firmino, Mane and Salah were rampant vs Watford and the dynamic trio must start vs Deigo Simeone’s team.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-2-3-1 XI vs Atletico Madrid: