Liverpool were troubled by Atletico Madrid last night but still managed to beat the Spanish champions for the first time in the Champions League.

The Reds like to keep a very high defensive line and with such a set up, the midfielders need to press immediately after losing the ball. If not, then the opponents can launch a counter with a long ball, the backline was caught out on numerous occasions last night and Alisson proved to be brilliant.

Henderson’s energy and pressing is not as effective as it was a couple of years ago and the Merseysiders have at times missed Georginio Wijnaldum, who joined Paris Saint-Germain on a bosman in the summer. He was able to hold the ball under extreme pressure as well.

In the center of the park, the Anfield club have several options but majority have been injury prone and Hendo and Milner are definitely past their best.

In such a situation, Liverpool do need a versatile midfielder and they are once again linked with Marcelo Brozovic, who will be out of contract in the summer. According to Calcio Mercato, Inter Milan have so far failed to reach an agreement with the Croatian international.

Therefore, top clubs in the market are interested in hiring his services and Liverpool are ready to move and seize the opportunity to sign him. The 28-year-old is a top play breaker, who likes to tackle and press and can even score/create goals.

At the moment, he is only earning a salary of 4.2 million euros a season, £70,000-a-week (TMW) and Calcio Mercato claim that he is demanding wages worth 6 million euros a season to sign an extension. The Nerazzurri have only offered him around 4.5 million euros.

Back in August, Inter Live reported that Liverpool are ready to agree a deal worth 7 million euros a season with Brozovic if the Serie A champions fail to hold on to him.

In your view, who should Jurgen Klopp sign to strengthen the midfield department at Anfield?