Key change – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Manchester United

In the UEFA Champions League, Liverpool defeated Atletico Madrid in a thrilling contest, on the other hand, Manchester United bounced back from two goals down to beat Atalanta.

The two most successful teams in England will collide this Sunday. Who will come out on top?

Before the midweek European nights, the Old Trafford outfit were hammered by Leicester City (4-2) at the King Power Stadium whereas the Merseysiders absolutely dismantled Watford (0-5) in their own backyard.

As far as the team news is concerned, we can expect Jurgen Klopp to make just one key change in the starting XI that featured against the Rojiblancos. Brazilian international Fabinho should replace veteran Milner, who has started in the last two games, in the center of the park.

Keita was heavily criticized after his performance vs Atletico but in my view, the criticism was way too harsh. The Guinean international was the most creative midfielder going forward and scored the goal of the night as well.

He is not naturally good at defender and was starting alongside skipper Henderson and 35-year-old Milner, who had poor outings but did not get criticized. The African star must retain his place in the central midfield alongside Hendo in front of DM Fabinho.

In all fairness, Van Dijk had a very bad game as per his high standards and he must be at his best against Ronaldo at the weekend. The backline in front of Alisson will likely be unchanged. Similarly, the likes of Firmino, Mane and Salah must start in the attack.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were able to earn all three points at Old Trafford last season. Can they repeat the feat this time around? We shall see.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Manchester United: