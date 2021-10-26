Liverpool absolutely dismantled rivals Manchester United in their own backyard at the weekend and will now turn their attention to the League Cup.

The Reds will face Preston in the fourth round tomorrow night and we can expect Klopp to make more than a few changes in the squad that started at Old Trafford on Sunday.

In the goal, Alisson did not have much to do vs Manchester United and it is likely that the Brazilian international will not be required vs Preston. In his place, Spanish goalie, Adrian, would probably start.

As far as the backline is concerned, in the right back role, young Bradley should replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, on the other hand, Kostas Tsimikas should replace Robertson in the left back role. In the central defense, Matip and Gomez could return to start.

In the center of the park, Milner and Keita got injured vs Man United and therefore, they are going to be absent tomorrow night. In such a scenario, the likes of Curtis Jones and Oxlade-Chamberlain may get the nod to start with skipper Jordan Henderson.

Jurgen Klopp could change the entire attacking line as well. Sadio Mane only featured as a second half substitute vs Man Utd and he might return to start vs Preston. Moreover, Belgian international Origi and Japanese star Minamino would probably start in the offense with the Senegalese.

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota should be rested after the contest at Old Trafford. Liverpool should be considered firm favorites to qualify for the next round.

Here is Liverpool’s probable 4-3-3 XI vs Preston: