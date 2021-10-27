Liverpool were already dealing with injuries of Thiago and Elliott in the midfield before the contest against Manchester United. Fabinho missed the encounter due to a knee concern and the likes of Milner and Keita were subbed off injured during the game.

At the moment, only three midfielders in the form of Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones and skipper Henderson are fit. It must be remembered that we sold Grujic in the summer and allowed Wijnaldum to leave for free but did not replace them in the center of the park.

News – Liverpool offered £245,000-a-week to sign star – Decision made

In such a scenario, reports suggest that Liverpool are looking to improve their midfield department and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellginham has been on their radar for some time.

Last month, The Daily Star reported that the Merseysiders are leading the race to hire the services of the England international, who has been a massive hit since joining the German Bundesliga side from Championship club, Birmingham City.

More recently, Bild have reported that Jurgen Klopp is eager to secure the signing of the 18-year-old star and Liverpool could press with full throttle to bring him to Anfield. However, the biggest obstacle for the 19-time English champions is the price tag.

The well known German news source have claimed that Bellingham, whose current contract at the Signal Iduna Park will expire in 2025, has a market value of 70 million euros but Dortmund would only be tempted to sell if they receive an offer of 120 million euros (£101million).

The energetic teenage sensation can play anywhere in the center of the park and he has been in top form under the management of Marco Rose this term. So far, in 15 appearances, he has directly contributed in 10 goals (3 goals and 7 assist).

Liverpool’s current record signing is Van Dijk, who was lured or a fee of £75million (BBC) from the Saints in the winter transfer window of 2018.

Should the Reds break the record, pay £101million to sign Jude Bellingham?