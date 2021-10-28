Liverpool have been linked with England international and Leeds United star, Kalvin Phillips, for some time and the latest reports going on in the media are intriguing.

Back in October last year, The Sunday People reported that Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of the Three Lions star and wanted his signing done be doubling his wages. However, the player stayed put and was impressive for the Whites last term.

Now, as per an exclusive story covered by The Star, Liverpool plot move to strengthen the midfield department and they are interested in finally signing the £60million play breaker, who has also been on the radar of Manchester United.

Phillips is naturally a defensive midfielder, who likes to press and tackle, moreover, he has proved to be fantastic as a deep lying playmaker as well. At the European Championships, the 25-year-old helped England keep 5 clean sheets in their route to the final.

Since the arrival of Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, Liverpool have beaten the Old Trafford outfit to several transfer targets. The likes of Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara were only wanted by the Red Devils but the Reds won the race to hire their services (The Star).

Man Utd are in a turmoil at the moment and therefore, the high flying Liverpool side should be a much more attractive destination. Can they beat the rivals to sign Phillips? We shall see. Do they need to sign him? I do not think so.

Currently, our main holding midfield star is Brazilian international, Fabinho, who has been solid in front of the back four, can pass the ball well and also has the ability to strike the ball from distance. He has scored a few wonder long range goals for the club.

On the other hand, we also have captain Henderson, who has been brilliant in the DM role whenever needed. Therefore, there is no real need to sign another play breaker.

In your view, should Liverpool spend £60million to sign Kalvin Phillips?