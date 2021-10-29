Stars return – Liverpool’s strongest possible lineup vs Brighton

After ripping Manchester United apart last weekend in the league, Liverpool played their B team in the Carabao Cup victory over Preston North End.

Next up, the Reds will collide against Brighton in the Premier League tomorrow and we can expect their star players to return for the fixture at Anfield.

News – Liverpool plot move to finally sign £60million play breaker – Repot

Brighton started the season in brilliant fashion but they have only earned three points in the last four games (three draws and a defeat). They are currently 5th in the table, 6 points behind the Merseysiders.

In the goal, Alisson Becker should replace Adrian, who had a good game on Wednesday night. In front of the Brazilian goalie, the likes of Konate and Van Dijk should return to start in the central defense. Matip has mainly started with VVD in the league this term but Konate was highly impressive vs Man Utd and in my view, he must get the nod to start.

Trent and Robbo would return to feature in the fullback positions. As far as the midfield is concerned, Brazilian star, Fabinho, who missed the last two games due to fitness concerns, is still out and therefore, Henderson would start again as the DM. On the other hand, in-form Naby Keita should start with Jones in the central midfield.

The good news is that Thiago Alcantara has returned to training but Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the Spaniard is not ready to play a game at the moment.

In the attack, Mane came on vs Man Utd when the game was already done and dusted and he did not feature in the midweek League Cup game. Therefore, the Senegalese international could return to start with Firmino and Egyptian superstar, Mohamed Salah.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible lineup vs Brighton: