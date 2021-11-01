Liverpool were unable to bring in proven quality stars to strengthen the squad in the summer transfer window. However, they agreed fresh contracts to hold on to star players.

The Reds are yet to agree a new deal with in form attacker, Mohamed Salah, who is arguably the best player in the world at the moment. The Egyptian loves the club and surely deserves a bumper pay rise.

As per reports going on in the media he 29-year-old, who currently earns a weekly salary of £200,000 (The Mail), wants to more than double his wages. According to Football Insider, the African superstar is looking to sign a deal that will make him earn £500,000 a week.

Former Premier League player, Danny Mills has backed Salah to negotiate and agree a four and a half year deal worth £99million (£425,000 a week) with Liverpool. The 44-year-old stated:

“If you ask for £500,000-a-week and they offer £350,000-a-week there’s a good chance you’re going to end up on £425,000-a-week or maybe £400,000-a-week. That’s maybe where you wanted to be in the first place, it’s standard negotiations. There’s enough time, he’s clearly happy, he said he wants to stay now it’s just a case of come on, get it done.”

In the current campaign, the former AS Roma attacker has been on a whole new level. So far, in 13 appearances in all competitions, he has directly contributed in no fewer than 21 goals (15 goals and 6 assists) under the management of Jurgen Klopp.

The 71-capped international is way too important at Anfield and the club must agree a long term deal with him.

The question is, should Liverpool break their pay structure to secure the contract with Salah?