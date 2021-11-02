Four changes – Liverpool’s probable 4-3-3 XI vs Atletico Madrid

Liverpool let slip a two goal lead at the weekend against Brighton and now find themselves three points behind league leaders Chelsea.

The Reds would look to bounce back with a win when they face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League at Anfield tomorrow. Klopp’s men defeated the Rojiblancos away from home few weeks back.

As far as the team news is concerned, we can expect the German manager to make four changes to the squad that started vs the Seagulls on Saturday.

In the back-line, Ibrahima Konate had a terrible game vs Brighton and therefore, the young French defender might be on the bench vs the Spanish champions. In his place, Joel Matip should return to start in the central defense with Virgil van Dijk.

On the other hand, Andrew Robertston had an off day at the weekend and he clearly looked exhausted. The Scottish international should be rested and Greek star, Kostas Tsimikas, who has done really well when given the chance, should start in the left back role.

The good news is that Fabinho has returned to training after missing the last few games due to injury. The Brazilian should be in the squad but perhaps it is too early to start him. Therefore, the likes of Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain and skipper Henderson may feature in the center of the park.

As far as the attack is concerned, Salah’s brilliant scoring run came to an end vs Brighton and he would be looking to get back on the score-sheet against Simeone’s men. The Egyptian should start with Mane in the wide attacking positions and Jota could return in place of Firmino.

Here is Liverpool’s probable 4-3-3 XI vs Atletico Madrid: