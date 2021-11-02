£85million player expected to secure Liverpool move

Liverpool had 8 midfielders at the start of the campaign and at the weekend, they only had 3 fit midfielders. Fortunately, the likes of Thiago and Fabinho have returned to training but consistent injury concerns could trouble the Reds.

It must be remembered that the Merseysiders have not replaced Gini Wijnaldum as yet. The Dutch star decided to join PSG on a free transfer in the summer. As per reports going on in the media, the Anfield club are heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund star, Jude Bellingham.

News – Star backed to agree £99million Liverpool deal

In September, The Star exclusively reported that Klopp’s team are in pole position to lure the England international from the German Bundesliga side. More recently, former Boro man, Craig Hignett has claimed that the youngster is expected to secure a move to Liverpool.

The 51-year-old told BBC Radio Merseyside via LFCTR:

“I think I’ve heard it on good authority and I can’t say where I’ve heard it from, but apparently he (Bellingham) has been saying that he is Liverpool bound. Whether that is January or whether that is the end of the season isn’t sure yet, but I think, I have it on good authority that it is almost a cert.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been sensational for Dortmund, his current contract with BvB is due to expire in 2025 and as per German news source, Sport Bild, he would not be allowed to leave the club for less than 100 million euros i.e. £85million.

The teenager has already made 8 appearances for the senior national side and he was part of the squad that reached the final of Euro 2020 (3 appearances in the tournament). In the current season, so far, he has netted 3 goals and provided 6 assists in all competitions for Dortmund.

Jude Bellingham is already a star, who has top class potential. So, Liverpool would have to pay an enormous fee to hire his services. Do you think, the Reds should splash £85million to secure the signing?