Brentford have been the surprise package in the current campaign so far. The newly promoted team has been brave and put in fantastic performance against big teams.

They defeated Arsenal in August, came back twice from a goal down to earn a point vs Liverpool and were even brilliant against league leaders Chelsea.

Last season, The Bees’ star striker, Ivan Toney, won the Golden Boot award in the Championship and helped his team earn promotion. The 25-year-old player featured in 45 games and directly contributed in 41 goals (31 goals and 10 assists).

Toney is a life long Liverpool supporter and lately, the center forward has confirmed that he would jump at the chance of joining the Reds even if he does not start at first. The former Peterborough United striker was asked which PL side he would like to join and he told Total Media:

“I support Liverpool, I’m a Liverpool fan. If they come knocking, who knows, Id have to go to Liverpool and make myself the main man.”

So, Toney has basically issued a come and get me plea to Liverpool and it will be intriguing to see whether Klopp would move for him or not. The German manager has mainly operated with a False No. 9 and the likes of Jota and Firmino have been doing well.

We do lack a natural out and out center forward but is the Brentford forward good enough to succeed at Anfield? In the current campaign, so far, he has netted 3 goals and provided as many assists in 11 appearances under the management of Thomas Frank.

In your view, should Liverpool move in to sign Ivan Toney?