Liverpool have two of the best wingers in the world in the form of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane and the latest reports suggest that they are linked with another proven Premier League player.

According to El Nacional, Jurgen Klopp is pressing to sign Eden Hazard from Real Madrid. The German manager believes that the Belgian, who has struggled in Spain since leaving Chelsea, would be a hit if he returns to the Premier League with the Reds.

The Catalan news source have mentioned that the major obstacle for the Merseysiders is the high wages of the playmaker. It is stated that Hazard is demanding a huge deal that a top star would get, however, he really has been a flop since moving to the Bernabeu.

The 13-time European Champions spent over 100 million euros to hire his services form the Blues but after a torrid time in the Spanish capital, it is stated that the 30-year-old’s current market value should not be more than 25 million euros.

Hazard was a superstar who won two Premier League titles with the Stamford Bridge outfit before joining the Los Blancos. However, he was mostly on the treatment table in the first two La Liga campaigns. On the other hand, this season, he has mainly warmed the bench.

Thus far, the versatile attacker has only started 4 games in the league and just 1 in the UEFA Champions League because Carlo Ancelotti prefers Vinicius Jr in the attack. The Samba star has been in top form this term and so far, he has scored 9 goals and provided 7 assists in 15 appearances for Madrid.

Hazard still has more than a couple of years left on his contract with the La Liga giants and he is taking home a massive salary of around £407,000 a week (Marca).

At the moment, Liverpool have not been able to agree a new deal with Mohamed Salah and that should be the priority at Anfield. We do lack depth in the wide offensive positions but do you think, Klopp should move to sign Eden Hazard?