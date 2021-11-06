4-3-3: Liverpool’s strongest possible XI vs the Hammers

Liverpool defeated Atletico Madrid in the midweek to book their place in the knock-out stages of the UEFA Champions League. The Reds will now be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they face the Hammers tomorrow.

West Ham are in top form at the moment, they have won the last three games in the league and are currently in 4th place, only two points behind the Merseysiders.

As far as the team news is concerned, Jurgen Klopp could make a couple of changes in the squad that started vs the Rojiblancos on Wednesday night.

In the goal, Brazilian international, Alisson Becker should retain his place. In front of the Samba shot-stopper, the likes of Matip and Van Dijk were brilliant against the Spanish champions and the quality duo must start again in the central defense.

In the fullback positions, Trent Alexander-Arnold would likely retain his RB place, on the other hand, Andrew Robertson could return in place of Greek international Kostas Tsimikas, who has helped the team keep 6 clean sheets in as many starts, to start in the left back position.

Liverpool are currently dealing with multiple injury concerns as far as the midfield is concerned. Thiago returned to fitness and featured as a substitute vs Atletico Madrid and the Spaniard may start with Henderson in the center of the park. Behind the duo, Fabinho must start as the main DM.

Roberto Firmino suffered a serious injury in the midweek that could keep him our for over a month. Therefore, Jota should start again in the False No. 9 role and the likes of Mane and Salah would likely feature in the wide attacking positions.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs the Hammers: