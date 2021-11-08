Liverpool could move to sign £82,000 a week ‘perfect’ star – Report

Juventus collided against Fiorentina in the Italian Serie A at the weekend and the Old Lady needed a late goal in injury time to earn all three points vs the Viola.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool scouts were present at the Stadium to observe the performances of two stars.

News – Liverpool to secure playmaker signing for cheap – Report

According to Calcio Mercato, the Reds and other Premier League sides like, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United scouts were there to monitor Serbian international Dusan Vlahovic, who has been brilliant form this term for the Florence side.

On the other hand, the Italian news source have mentioned that it cannot be excluded that Liverpool observers were there to also focus on Federico Chiesa, who has been admired by Jurgen Klopp. The German manager wanted to lure the Azzurri attacker in the summer (CdS).

CM state that Liverpool could approach to sign the 24-year-old star, who is currently playing on loan for the Bianconeri from Fiorentina. The Turin based side have the option to make his move permanent next summer and it will be surprising if they do not avail that option.

Chiesa is a versatile star, who can effectively play on either flank, as a secondary striker and even as a center forward if needed. Last season, he directly contributed in 26 goals under the management of Pirlo. On the other hand, the £82,000 a week star (90min) was a key member of the national side that lifted the European Championships’ trophy.

Last month, former Anfield and Stamford Bridge star, Joe Cole, claimed (Coral (via The Metro) that Federico Chiesa ‘is an absolute perfect player from Juventus for Liverpool’.

Liverpool do lack depth as far as their attack is concerned. In your opinion, should they move to sign the 35-capped international?