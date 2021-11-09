Liverpool have to strengthen the depth of their attacking department and once again, they are linked with Swedish international Alexander Isak.

According to a recent report covered by El Nacional, Klopp is asking the Reds to secure the signing of the Real Sociedad forward, who is one of the best young players around in the continent.

The Catalan news source have mentioned that Liverpool are prepare a bid worth 40 million euros to hire the services of the 22-year-old forward in order to replace Belgian international Divock Origi. We shall see if that amount would be enough to get his signing done.

In the summer transfer window, the Merseysiders were interested in luring the 29-capped international but the La Liga club made it clear that the player will only be sold if his release clause is met (AS). Isak’s current contract will expire in 2026 and the exit clause is worth £60million (70 million euros).

The youngster started 30 games in the Spanish league last term and scored 17 goals. As far as the this season is concerned, so far, he has directly contributed in 6 goals in 11 starts (all competitions) for the Txuri-Urdin, who are currently on top of the table, a point above Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp needs to revamp his strike-force at Anfield. Liverpool do not have a quality natural striker in their squad. Firmino has been the main False No. 9 over the years but he is past his best and currently, the Brazilian international is out injured.

We need a clinical finisher up front. In your view, is Alexander Isak good enough to improve the department? Should Liverpool bid to finally sign him?