Croatian international Marcelo Brozovic will be out of contract in the summer. Thus far, Inter Milan have failed to secure a new contract with him and reports suggest that Liverpool are prepared to agree a lucrative deal to hire his services.

According to Sport MediaSet (via FC Inter 1908), the Nerazzurri are optimistic that they would be able to extend the player’s stay at the club but they face interest of several top teams who are willing to offer him a decent pay rise.

Currently, the 28-year-old star is earning a salary of £70,000-a-week (TMW) and last month, Calcio Mercato reported that the player is looking to earn around at least 6 million euros per season i.e. £98,500-a-week.

FC Inter 1908 state that Liverpool and the likes of Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain and Spanish giants Real Madrid are ready to agree terms that will make the player earn (max) 8 million euros per season, £132,000-a-week to hire his services.

Brozovic is a versatile star who can play anywhere in the center of the park but mainly, he is a solid defensive midfielder. Last season, apart from being rock solid in the holding midfield role, the World Cup finalist also directly contributed in 8 goals (2 goals and 6 assists) in Inter’s title winning campaign.

Situation at Anfield:

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool midfielders do not regularly score/create goals for the club but they consistently press to win the ball back for the team. Unfortunately, with Wijnaldum gone (not replaced) and Henderson past his best, the Reds have suffered a lot on the counters.

The Reds do have more than a few midfielders but on and off they have been out injured and therefore, the Reds need to sign a fit midfielder like Gini, who played the highest number of games for the Merseysiders under Klopp.

Brozovic is a proven quality midfielder and luring him on a bosman would be brilliant. In your view, should Liverpool agree lucrative terms to secure his signing?