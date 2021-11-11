Liverpool submit offer to finally sign £197,000 a week player – Report

Liverpool are once again linked with French international Ousmane Dembele, whose future at Barcelona has been up in the air for some time.

The versatile attacker’s current deal with the Nou Camp outfit will expire next summer and so far, the Catalan giants have failed to agree a new deal with him.

Jurgen Klopp has been after the Les Bleus player for some time. The German manager wanted to sign Dembele back in 2016 from Rennes but the star had already decided to move to Borussia Dortmund (Four Four Two). The 24-year-old proved to be a brilliant signing for BvB.

Lately, El Nacional have reported that Liverpool have tried in the past but failed and now, Klopp has once again asked the club to finally sign the playmaker.

The Catalan media outlet have mentioned that the Merseysiders have submitted their offer to convince the World Cup winner to move to Anfield. It is stated that the 6-time European Champions have promised Dembele a salary that will be higher than his current wage package and have also offered him a signing on bonus of 20 million euros.

Currently, the 27-capped international is taking home a salary of 12 million euros per season i.e. around £197,000 a week (Marca). Do you think, the Anfield club should pay him more to hire his services?

The main reason why I think Liverpool should not pursue the signing of Dembele is his extremely horrifying injury record. The Frenchman has mostly been on the treatment table since moving to Barcelona. This season, after spending months on the sidelines with a knee concern, he returned to feature for 25 minutes in the CL and now, he is out with a hamstring issue.

Liverpool do need to strengthen the depth of the attacking department but they should sign a fit and quality star. In your view, who should Klopp lure to improve the offense?