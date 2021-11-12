Liverpool have been linked with Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer for some time and the latest reports suggest that the Reds are prepared to press to sign him in the January transfer window.

Last month, Tutto Mercato Web reported that outside Italy, Liverpool seem to be the most active side to hire the services of the South American star, who is valued at around 25 million euros (£21.4million).

More recently, Torino Granata have reported that Jurgen Klopp has been following the South American player at least 12 months and now, Liverpool want to accelerate the negotiations with the Serie A side to get the signing done as early as January.

The Italian news source have mentioned that the likes of Inter Milan and AC Milan are also interested in luring the 24-year-old center back’s whose current contract with Torino will expire in the summer of 2023.

In the current campaign, the former Atletico Mineiro defender has featured in 11 league games for the Il Toro, scored a goal, provided an assist and helped the team keep three clean sheets.

Central Defense at Anfield

At Anfield, Liverpool already have ample quality and depth as far as the central defense is concerned. Last season, Van Dijk, Matip and Gomez were out injured for major part of the campaign but the trio have been fit this term.

On the other hand, the Reds hired the services of a young French center half in the form of Ibrahima Konate in the summer. Not to forget, in the back-up, Klopp has got Phillips who was a top player for us in the last campaign.

In such a scenario, the Mereysiders surely do not need to strengthen the central defense in January. In your view, who should we sign to improve the squad in the winter transfer window?