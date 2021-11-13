Liverpool lack depth in the wide attacking positions and lately, star winger, Sadio Mane has suffered an injury on international duty. Hope he is fine.

It must be remembered that the Senegalese international and Mohamed Salah would be taking part in the AFCON in winter and therefore, the Reds must move to improve the attack in the January transfer window.

News – Liverpool prepared to press to sign £21.4million star in January

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Merseysiders have been interested in Netherlands international and Villareal star, Arnaut Danjuma. The Dutchman has been a major hit in the La Liga since completing his move from Bournemouth in the summer.

Renowned journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has claimed that Liverpool are interested in wingers, they love Danjuma and could move to hire his services in winter. The Italian stated (Here We Go):

“Liverpool are looking for wingers because in January they’ll be losing Salah and Mane. No panic buys. “Only if they have a good opportunity they’ll do it. I am told Liverpool love Danjuma, but Villarreal have no intentions of opening talks in January.”

Last season, Danjuma, who can effectively play on either flank, featured in 37 games for the Cherries and directly contributed in no fewer than 25 goals (17 goals and 8 assists).

As far as the current campaign is concerned, so far, the three capped international, so far, he has started 12 games for the Yellow Submarine under the management of Unai Emery, scored 7 goals and also provided 2 assists. He has ben impressive in the Champions League.

In the last WC qualification fixture, the £21million-rated winger (The Express) scored in the 6-0 victory over Gibraltar. Tonight, the Netherlands will collide against Montenegro.

In your view, should Liverpool move in to sign Arnaut Danjuma?