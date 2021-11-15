Liverpool’s problems in the center of the park are evident and that is why they are linked with numerous quality midfielders, one of them is French international, Aurelien Tchouameni.

According to Tutto Juve, the 21-year-old star is a wanted man in the market with top clubs likes Juventus, Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Chelsea interested in hiring his services.

The Italian source have mentioned that Monaco would demand at least 50 million euros for their prized asset. Last month, renowned Spanish outlet, Marca (via Sport), reported that the player will only be sold if the asking price of 60 million euros is met (£51.2million).

Tchouameni is an energetic defensive midfielder, who likes to press and tackle to break play. Moreover, he is comfortable in possession as well. Liverpool badly need someone like him since they have not replaced Dutch star, Wijnaldum.

The Les Bleus player was a key member of the squad that won the UEFA Nations League under the management of legendary Didier Deschamps. He featured for 18 minutes in the last WC qualification fixture vs Kazakhstan that France won 8-0 to book their place in the next year’s FIFA World Cup.

Last season, the youngster directly contributed in 6 goals in the league and helped Monaco keep 14 clean sheets. However, this season, his performances have been inconsistent for the Ligue 1 side, who are currently 11th in the Ligue 1 after 13 games.

At the moment, Liverpool have players like Milner (veteran), Henderson (veteran), Thiago (veteran), Elliott (injured), Keita (Injured), Ox, Fabinho and Jones in the midfield. Do you think they need to improve things in the center. Should they splash £51.2million to sign Aurelien Tchouameni?