Liverpool have been heavily linked with German international and RB Salzburg forward, Karim Adeyemi, and the latest reports going on in the media are interesting.

As per an update provided by Bild’s Christian Falk and Tobias Altschäffl on FCBInside, the 19-year-old striker is wanted by a host of clubs in Europe and the Merseysiders are one of them.

It is stated that the likes of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund would like to take the teenage sensation to Germany but it is also possible that the player could end up moving to Spain or England.

As far as the Anfield club are concerned, it is claimed that the Adeyemi would be tempted to sign for Liverpool mainly because of Jurgen Klopp, who could persuade the player to join. If the Reds move in then it would be difficult for the youngster to turn them down.

Performance, Stats and Market Value:

The Kaiser has been in top class form for the Austrian side in the current campaign. So far, in 13 league appearances, he has scored 12 goals and also provided an assist. On the other hand, in the UEFA Champions League, he has directly contributed in 4 goals (3 goals and 1 assist) in as many appearances.

He made his debut for the four time World Champions back in September 2021 and found the net vs Armenia. Moreover, last month, he provided an assist in the victory over North Macedonia.

Adeyemi’s current deal with RB Salzburg will expire in the summer of 2024 and as per a report covered by ORF in October, he could cost around 40 million euros (£34million).

Liverpool do not have a quality natural center forward in the squad and they need a plan B if the system with False No.9 does not work. In your view, should Klopp offer £34million to sign Karim Adeyemi?