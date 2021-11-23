The winter transfer window will open in 37 days and Liverpool surely need to reinforce certain key areas. Most importantly, they must move to reinforce the attack.

One position that we do not have to strengthen in the winter transfer window is that of the goalkeeper but that is my opinion, reports going on in the media suggest shockingly otherwise.

According to a recent story covered by El Nacional, Liverpool are prepared to sign Barcelona star Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and would sell their first choice shot stopper, Alisson Becker.

The Brazilian international is one of the best goal keepers in the world and this season, he has arguably been one of our better players. Still, the Spanish news outlet have mentioned that Klopp would exchange the South American in order to sign the German goalie from Barca.

The Catalan source have mentioned that the former Borussia Dortmund manager is not happy with the performances of Alisson and is a massive admirer of Ter Stegen, who is currently rated at around 50 to 60 million euros (£50million) by the La Liga club.

Alisson has kept 7 clean sheets in 16 appearances this season. On the other hand, the 29-year-old Barca shot stopper, whose current deal will expire in 2025, has only kept 5 clean sheets in 18 appearances.

Our Samba star has helped us win four major titles since joining the club back in 2018 and that is why, he was deservedly handed a new long term contract back in August. Therefore, in my opinion, the rumors linking him to a move away from Anfield are completely baseless.

In your view, who should Liverpool sign to strengthen the squad in January?