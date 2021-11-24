Five changes – Liverpool’s predicted 4-3-3 XI vs Porto

Liverpool have already booked their place in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League as group leaders, therefore, they can afford to rest players for tonight’s contest vs Porto and Klopp may make five changes.

The Reds absolutely ripped the Primeira Liga giants apart away from home and they should be considered favorites to earn all three points at Anfield.

In the goal, Alisson Becker should retain his place in the goal. The Brazilian international really had nothing much to do in the last Premier League game against Arsenal on Saturday.

As far as the defense is concerned, Robertson was not part of the matchday squad at the weekend and should continue to rest to recover from his injury. So, Tsimikas would likely start in the left back role. Ibrahima Konate may return to partner Van Dijk in the central defense.

In the central midfield, skipper Jordan Henderson only featured as a second half substitute vs the Gunners and he may get the nod to start vs Porto. Young Tyler Morton earned his PL debut at the weekend and played for just a few minutes.

The 19-year-old may get get his first start in the Champions League. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is slowly getting back into form and the England international must start in the center of the park.

In the attacking third, Takumi Minamino came on from the bench and found the net vs the north Londoners. The Japanese international could start on the right flank. Origi missed the last game due to illness but he did train yesterday. The Belgian may feature as the main center forward. On the other hand, Jota could play on the left flank.

Here is Liverpool’s predicted 4-3-3 XI vs Porto: