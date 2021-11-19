If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are interested in hiring the services of Denis Zakaria, whose current deal with Borussia Monchengladbach will expire in the summer.

According to a recent report covered by Bild, the Switzerland international could leave the club for free next year and the Merseysiders are looking to secure his signature.

The famous German news source have stated Borussia Dortmund are eager to keep the player in the Bundesliga but Liverpool have the edge to win the race because the player’s preference is to move to the Premier League.

On the other hand, as per Swiss Media outlet, Blick, the 24-year-old’s current market value is at around 30 million euros (£33.6million) and to hire him on a bosman in 2022, it would require a signing on bonus of at least 10 to 12 million euros.

It is claimed that Borussia Monchengladbach cannot offer him the new deal to satisfy him, therefore, his departure is highly likely. To get at least some sort of cash, the German club would look to sell the play breaker in the winter transfer window next year.

At the moment, midfielders like James Milner, Naby Keita, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones are injured for Liverpool. On the other hand, Klopp has confirmed that skipper Jordan Henderson may not be available for the clash against Arsenal tomorrow.

We have not replaced Gini Wijnaldum and Marko Grujic as yet and the Reds really need a midfielder, who is able to press to stop counter attacks and tackles to break play. In such a situation, Zakaria would be a top quality addition.

The midfielder was brilliant for Switzerland in the World Cup qualification campaign. In your view, should Liverpool make a move to sign him in January?