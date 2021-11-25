Liverpool are looking to improve their attacking department and a Chelsea star in the form of Christian Pulisic is in the lime light.

The American international joined the Blues back in 2019 but at the moment, he finds himself in a complex situation under the management of Thomas Tuchel and could leave the club.

News – Liverpool prepared to sign £50million star by selling South American – Report

According to a story covered by El Nacional, Jurgen Klopp has utilized Firmino (30), Mane (29) and Salah (29) in the attack over the years and now he needs young players to build for the future. In such a scenario, the German manager wants to sign Pulisic.

The Catalan news source have mentioned that the 23-year-old is looking to leave the Stamford Bridge outfit due to lack of game time and he has already received several proposals. It is stated that the best offer has been made by Liverpool and Klopp has made the player aware that he wants him at Anfield.

The media outlet claims that Chelsea would allow the 41-capped international to leave but they will never let him join another Premier League rival. Abroad, Barcelona are interested in signing the United States star but they cannot afford to pay the 50 million euros asking price slapped by the European Champions.

The £145,000 a week playmaker (Goal) can be deployed on either flank and he can also play as a central attacking midfielder if needed. Someone like him can strengthen the offense at Liverpool, who lack depth in the attacking third.

In the current campaign, the former BvB star has missed majority of the games due to injury and has only started two games in all competitions. Chelsea have ample depth in the attack with stars like Havertz, Werner, Ziyech, Mount, Hudson-Odoi and Barkley around.

So, Christian Pulisic really needs to leave in order to play regular first team football. His current contract with the PL leaders will expire in 2024. In your view, is he good enough to reinforce Klopp’s team?