Liverpool have returned from international break in brilliant fashion. They ripped Arsenal apart 4-0 last weekend and then defeated Porto 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League.

Next up, the Reds will face a struggling Southampton side, who were defeated by relegation threatened Norwich City in the last league. At Anfield, Liverpool should be favorites to rip Southampton apart with their key stars returning.

In the back-line, Robertson returned and played as a second half substitute against Porto. The Scottish captain should return to the starting XI against the Saints in the LB role. On the other hand, Trent Alexander-Arnold should come back to replace Neco Williams in the right back position.

In the central defense, Joel Matip should retain his place and Virgil van Dijk would likely return to replace Ibrahima Konate to start with the Cameroonian in front of South American shot stopper, Alisson Becker.

As far as the midfield is concerned, Brazilian international, Fabinho must return to feature in the main defensive midfield role and in front of the former Monaco man, the likes of Thiago and skipper, Henderson, would start. The English midfielder could replace compatriot Oxlade-Chamberlain in the center of the park.

Mohamed Salah found the net 6th time in the Champions League and has already got 17 goals in as many appearances (all competitions) this term. The Egyptian should retain his place alongside Sadio Mane on the flanks and Jota could replace Minamino to feature in the False No. 9 role.

Here is Liverpool’s predicted lineup (4-3-3) vs Southampton: