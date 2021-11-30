Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 lineup against Everton – Two changes

Liverpool were red hot at the weekend vs Southampton and next up, they will collide against Everton in the Merseyside derby away from home.

The Reds are the only team who have scored in every fixture in the current campaign and the out of form Toffees should fear the worst. Benitez’s men have only earned two points from their last seven league games and were defeated by Brentford on Sunday.

News – Liverpool make best offer to sign £145,000 a week playmaker – Klopp keen

As far as the team news is concerned, we can expect Jurgen Klopp to make two changes in the starting XI that faced the Saints on Saturday.

Defense & GK

In form Alisson Becker must start again in the goal. The likes of Robbo and Trent were brilliant in the last game and they should be given the not feature in the fullback positions. In the central defense, Joel Matip may return in place of Ibrahima Konate to start with Van Dijk in the central defense.

Midfield

Skipper Henderson made his first start since returning from injury and featured for 67 minutes in the last game, he could be on the bench and in his place, a more energetic Oxlade-Chamberlain may start in the center of the park.

Thiago, who has netted two goals in the last two fixtures, must start and Brazilian international Fabinho would likely be our main defensive midfielder again.

Attack

Salah and Mane are going to leave for the AFCON in January and they have been in brilliant form this season. The African duo should feature in the wide attacking positions. On the other hand, Jota, who was the MOTM vs Southampton, must start in the CF role.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 lineup vs Everton.