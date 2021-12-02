Liverpool have recently been linked with Swiss international and Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder, Denis Zakaria, and the latest reports seem highly positive for the Merseysiders.

According to El Nacional, the Reds and Barcelona are interested in hiring the services of the German Bundesliga star but the Premier League side have the advantage over the Catalan giants.

The Spanish news source have mentioned that Zakaria is pressing to agree a move to Liverpool as he is much more attracted by the offer presented to him by the Anfield club. It is stated that Jurgen Klopp has requested the management to hire the services of the player in order to finally replace Wijnaldum.

Gini left the Reds to join Paris Saint-Germain for free and we have not replaced the Dutchman as yet. The former Newcastle man was the fittest player at Anfield and no one played more games under Klopp than him.

Last month, Blick reported that the Zakaria is worth 40 million euros (£34million) and if a team wants to secure his signature on a bosman then they would have to pay around 10-12 million euros signing on bonus. It was further claimed that Monchengladbach will likely opt to sell him in the winter transfer window.

Lately, La Gazzetta Dello Sport have revealed that the Liverpool are favorites to sign the former Young Boys player , who dreams of playing in the Premier League and particularly wants to work under the management of Klopp. The Italian outlet claim that the German side may decide to sell him for cheap next month.

The 25-year-old man can play in multiple positions but naturally, he is a defensive midfielder. At Anfield, we already have a top play breaker in the form of Fabinho, on the other hand, even skipper Henderson has proved to be effective when deployed as a holding midfielder.

Wijnaldum is an energetic star, who used to consistently press the opposition for us and has this amazing liability to maintain possession of the ball even under extreme pressure. We need someone like him in the center of the park.

