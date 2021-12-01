Liverpool have been linked with England international and Borussia Dortmund star, Jude Bellingham, for quite some time and now a former Anfield star has backed the club to sign the younsgter.

Peter Crouch feels that the Reds must secure a big signing and the 18-year-old midfielder would be the ideal capture if Klopp can somehow lure him.

The 40-year-old wrote in the Daily Mail column:

“Next summer will be interesting, Liverpool feel like they are due a big one, and you’re possibly looking at something extra in midfield. Jude Bellingham would fit in perfectly, as long as it is not to the detriment of Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones, who have suffered cruel luck with injuries.”

“It’s not been a settled midfield for a while and those places are up for grabs. If there was a Champions League final tomorrow, Fabinho and Henderson would play.”

Bellingham is one of the best young players in the World. The teenage sensation earned second place as far as the Kopa Trophy award is concerned, the title has been won by Spanish international and Barcelona starlet, Pedri. In the current campaign, the former Birmingham city starlet has featured in 20 games for Dortmund and directly contributed in 10 goals (3 goals and 7 assists).

The 10-capped international can effectively play in the No. 6, No. 8 and No. 10 and such versatility is a huge asset. His current contract with the German Bundesliga side will expire in the summer of 2025 and as per reports (Sport Bild), he would cost around 100 million euros (£85million).

In October, Bild reported that Jurgen Klopp is looking to bring Jude Bellingham to Anfield. In your view, should he offer £85million to secure his signature?