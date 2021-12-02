Liverpool are consistently linked with FC Porto star, Luis Diaz, who has been in fantastic form for the Liga Nos side this season.

Few days back, Record (via Sport Witness) reported that Jurgen Klopp was happy with the player’s display against the Reds and believes that he has what it takes to strengthen the attack at Anfield.

More recently, Colombian journalist, Pipe Sierra, has claimed that Liverpool are yet to make an offer for the South American winger but they have already made contact to hire his services.

Last month, renowned Portuguese outlet, Jornal de Noticias, reported that the former Junior FC winger’s current contract with the Primeira Liga leaders has got a huge clause of 80 million euros and he will only be sold if that clause is activated.

However, Sierra thinks that the 24-year-old attacker could be lured for cheap. He has mentioned that Porto could listen to offers of around 50 million euros (£42.6million) for their superstar, who is also wanted by the likes of Bayern, Chelsea, Atletico and Everton.

Diaz, who was brilliant for Los Cafeteros at the Copa America, has featured in 12 league games for Porto this term and directly contributed in as many goals thus far (10 goals and 2 assists). Moreover, he has netted 2 goals in the Champions League (both strikers against Italian club, AC Milan).

Taking into consideration that irreplaceable stars, Salah and Mane, are expected to leave to feature in the AFCON next month, Klopp needs to lure a winger in the winter transfer window.

In your view, should Liverpool offer £42.6million to secure the signing of Luis Diaz?