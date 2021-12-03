Liverpool have bounced back in style since their defeat against West Ham United before the international break.

The Reds have netted 12 goals (4 goals each) in the last three Premier League fixtures and should be considered favorites to earn all three points when they face Wolves tomorrow.

The Merseysiders remain two points league leaders Chelsea and a point behind reigning Champions Manchester City. Klopp’s men must continue the winning run and hope that the players remain fit if they are to get their hands on the trophy again.

As far as the team news is concerned, the German manager may look to rest a player or two that featured in the Merseyside Derby.

Alisson would start again in the goal and as far as the backline is concerned, Ibrahima Konate could return in place of Matip to start in the central defense with Van Dijk. I’d like Tsimikas to play but the Greek international could get a start vs Milan next week in the CL. So, the fullback starters will likely remain the same.

In the center of the park, the combination of Thiago, Fabinho and Henderson has done wonders for us and the trio may start vs the West Midlands side.

Salah and Mane, till they are relieved for the upcoming African Cup of Nations, could start every league game and the duo must start against the Molineux outfit. With Firmino still out injured, Jota has been sensational in the False No.9 role. The Portuguese has netted 3 goals in the past 2 games and he will likely start again.

Here is Klopp’s strongest possible 4-3-3 Liverpool XI vs Wolves: