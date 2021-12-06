Eight changes – Liverpool’s predicted 4-3-3 lineup vs Milan

Liverpool have already topped their Champions League group ahead of the last fixture vs AC Milan and they can afford to rest several players after a hectic week.

The Rossoneri need all three points to have any chance of qualifying for the knock out stages of the competition.

We can expect manager Jurgen Klopp to make at least eight changes in the squad that started vs Wolves on Saturday.

Defence

In the right back role, Neco Williams could return in place of Trent Alexander-Arnold. On the other end, Tsimikas should replace Robertson to feature in the left back role.

In the central defence, Konate might replace Matip to play with Virgil van Dijk.

Midfield

As far as the midfield is concerned, Fabinho. Henderson and Thiago should be rested and the likes of Milner, Morton and Oxlade-Chamberlain may get the nod to start.

Attack

Divock Origi must start after scoring the winning goal vs Wolves and Minamino could return in the attack as well. Salah could retain his place on the right flank. Here is Liverpool’s predicted 4-3-3 lineup vs Milan: