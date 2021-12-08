Liverpool are looking to improve their midfield department and reports suggest that they are favorites to hire the services of England international Jude Bellingham.

According to an exclusive story covered by The Mirror, Liverpool lead rivals to sign the Borussia Dortmund midfielder, who is wanted by Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

The renowned British news source have stated that the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are interested in luring Erling Braut Haaland from BvB and the Reds hope that their rivals’ eagerness to focus on the Norwegian forward could help them secure Bellingham.

Lately, former Anfield striker, Peter Crouch has backed the Merseysiders to lure the 18-year-old from the German Bundesliga side (The Mail).

Reports in Germany (Sport Bild) have indicated that teenage sensation will not be sold for a fee less than 100 million euros (£85million). Mirror Sport claim that Klopp is not put off by the massive asking price and this means that the Reds could break their transfer record to get his signing done.

In 22 appearances, so far, the former Birmingham boy has scored 3 goals and provided 9 assists in the current campaign. In the last league game vs Bayern Munich, he set up both the goals for Dortmund. On the other hand, last night, he provided an assist against Besiktas in the Champions League.

The versatile star, who can effectively play anywhere in the center of the park, has already made ten appearances for the senior national side and it is not surprising that he is a wanted talent.

Liverpool have more than a few midfielders in their squad but they have not replaced Wijnaldum as yet. In your view, should they break the transfer record to sign Jude Bellingham?