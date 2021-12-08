If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are interested in hiring the services of German international and Chelsea star, Antonio Rudiger.

The Kaiser’s current deal at Stamford Bridge will expire in the summer and the Blues are trying hard to extend his stay at the club.

According to El Nacional, Klopp has been after the 28-year-old central defender for some time and Liverpool have offered him a deal that will make him earn much more than what he is currently getting at Chelsea i.e. £100,000 a week (ESPN).

Moreover, the Spanish news source have mentioned that the Reds also guaranteed him starring role in the starting XI alongside record signing Virgil van Dijk.

However, it is stated that the 49-capped international’s heart is set on completing a move to Real Madrid, who are pushing to secure his signature on a bosman next summer. It is claimed that Rudiger has told Flonreinto Perez that he would move to the Bernabeu.

The former AS Roma center back was mainly a bench warmer when club legend Frank Lampard vs in-charge at Chelsea but things changed after the arrival of compatriot Thomas Tuchel, who helped the Blues win the Champions League last season.

As far as the current season is concerned, Rudiger has been the leader of the backline that has been rock solid, kept 8 clean sheets thus far and conceded just 9 goals in the Premier League.

Liverpool already have Van Dijk, Matip, Gomez, Konate, Phillips and Williams (on loan) in the central defense and we have kept 9 clean sheets in the PL thus far. Therefore, in my view, there is no need to lure another CB in the form of Antonio Rudiger.