Liverpool were unable to strengthen their midfield department last summer despite letting players like Gini Wijnaldum and Marko Grujic leave.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds are linked with numerous quality midfielders and the latest name in the lime light is that of Barcelona star, Frenkie de Jong.

According to a recent story covered by Sport, the Dutch international finds himself in a complex situation and his future at the Nou Camp is up in the air.

The 24-year-old move to the Catalan giants in 2019 when they were the Spanish champions but since then, they have only won the Copa Del Rey. They are currently 8th in the table, out of the title race and were recently knocked out of the UEFA Champions League as well.

The Spanish news source have mentioned that new manager, Xavi, wants to keep the former Ajax man at Barca but his performances have been inconsistent and he does not seem happy. It is stated that there are several clubs interested in hiring his services and the likes of Liverpool and Bayern are going crazy to secure his signing.

De Jong’s current contract with the La Liga club will expire in the summer of 2026 and earlier this month, El Nacional reported that at least a fee of 70 million euros (£60million) would be needed to sign him.

Last season, the Netherlands star directly contributed in 15 goals (7 goals and 8 assists) but this time around, so far, he has only directly contributed in 3 goals (1 goal and 2 assists) in all competitions. The 38-capped international can play in multiple midfield positions.

At Anfield, Klopp has got several quality midfielders but they rarely score/assist goals. Do you think the Kaiser should spend £60million to sign Frenkie de Jong?