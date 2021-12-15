If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are hugely interested in signing Spanish international and Barcelona starlet, Gavi.

According to El Nacional, Liverpool are preparing a move to sign the midfielder, whose current contract will expire in 2023 and has a release clause of 50 million euros (£42.5million).

The Catalan news source have claimed that teenage sensation feels that the ongoing project under Xavi Hernandes at Barcelona, who were knocked out of the CL lately, is too small and he is looking to leave the club in search of a bigger challenge.

It is stated that Liverpool’s interest is serious, Jurgen Klopp has asked the board to activate the £42.5million clause and offer a lucrative deal to seal the signing of the versatile youngster, who is tempted by the chance to play for the German manager at Anfield.

Gavi is naturally a midfielder but he can effectively play in multiple midfield and offensive positions. This season, he has also played in the No.10 role behind the center forward and even on the flanks when needed. So far, he has provided 2 assists for the Catalan giants.

The 17-year-old made his debut for the senior national side back in October this year and has already made four appearances under the management of Luis Enrique.

Liverpool already have more than a few quality versatile midfielders in their squad but they do need someone who can regularly score/create goals from the center of the park. The last player to do so was Philippe Coutinho, who was sold to Barca back in 2018.

In your view, should the Reds activate £42.5million clause to sign Gavi for Klopp?