Star returns – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 vs Newcastle

Liverpool are on a roll at the moment and can register their 6th Premier League win on the trot when they face Newcastle United tonight.

As far as the team news is concerned, Brazilian international Roberto Firmino has returned to full training and it will be intriguing to see if he will get the nod to start.

News – Klopp pressing Liverpool to seal £42.5million signing by activating clause

On the other hand, Curtis Jones is close to returning as well. We take a look at the possible squad that could start vs the Magpies.

Backline

Summer signing Ibrahima Konate may replace Joel Matip to start with Dutch star, Virgil van Dijk, in the central defense in front of Samba goalie, Alisson Becker.

As far as the fullback positions, the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson should retain their positions.

Center of the park

Oxlade-Chamberlain started in the False No.9 role in the last game vs Aston Villa but he might find himself out of the starting XI vs the St. James’ Park outfit. The likes of Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and captain Jordan Henderson have formed a brilliant partnership in the midfield and the trio must start tonight.

Offensive Trio

I think Firmino, who has recently returned, should get some game time from the bench. Diogo Jota could return to start up front with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 vs Newcastle: